At-home nail care system takes the opportunity to shine

Do you dream of having beautiful, natural-looking nails, but don’t have the time to commit to the upkeep?
If so, this week’s Fab or Flub? product review might be just what you need. Available in stores and online at Target, the Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Nail Care System ($36.99) is marketed as an easy and convenient way to file, buff and shine your nails.
Using a simple three-step system, the battery-operated device promises to give users salon-quality results at home, in matter of minutes.
First impression
The Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Nail Care System device runs on a single AA battery and features two speed options.
Each system comes with three interchangeable heads for filing, buffing and shining. The numbered heads snap on and off with ease.
In the event you should lose a head or need replacements, Amopé sells sets for around $15.
To use the device, instructions recommend that you begin first with the file head, followed by the buff and shine heads.
I chose to use the highest speed when using the product, but those with sensitive fingers due to ailments such as arthritis or neuropathy would probably be better off using the lowest speed. Although the device is designed to be used on fingernails and toenails, I found it to be not as easy to use on my toenails.
Fab or flub?
Fab. In the end, the Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Nail Care System delivered on its promise of producing shiny, natural-looking nails.
It is easy to use, and works much faster than a traditional file and buffer.
If you’ve been considering this product, I highly suggest you take the plunge and enjoy the convenience of professional-looking results at home.
Comments