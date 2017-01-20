Tips for kicking those bad eating habits to the curb

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:22 Rangers coach Tony Beasley on 'special moment' he learned he beat cancer

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue