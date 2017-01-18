Seasons greetings get new life at St. Jude’s Ranch

Dear Heloise: Help! I can’t seem to throw away old Christmas cards. I think I read once in your column where to send them. If so, do I send the whole card, or just the cover? Thanks so much.
V.J.T., via email
Dear V.J.: Yes, readers, the time has come again to tell you of the wonderful program run by St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Here’s the lowdown:
St. Jude’s collects card fronts, and the kids at the ranch recycle the cards and turn them into new greeting cards, which are then sold in their gift shops and online.
Making and selling the cards teaches the kids the responsibility and the rewards of having a job. Guidelines for sending in cards?
▪ All themes of cards are accepted: birthday, Christmas, sympathy, get well, etc.
▪ Make sure there is no writing on the back of the front of the card.
▪ No Hallmark, American Greetings or Disney cards can be accepted, due to licensing issues.
▪ Card fronts of 5 by 7 inches or smaller are preferable.
▪ Use a flat-rate box from the U.S. Postal Service for the most economical way to send in your cards.
Mail cards to: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005.
To order a batch of cards, visit the online store, www.stjudesranch.org, or call 877-977-SJRC (7572). Cards are sold in packs of 10 for $17, including shipping, and you can pick the category of cards you would like.
Please consider donating your used Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa cards to this worthy organization!
Heloise
Dear Heloise: Because I work two jobs and do volunteer work, I am super-busy. I do, however, take about 30 minutes on Sunday night to sit quietly and map out my week.
The quiet helps me think about everything I need to get accomplished, and I can write it down neatly in my notebook. This helps me remember, and be more calm in going about my week and getting everything done!
Alison I., via email
Dear Heloise: I will be 90 in January — I just can’t believe it! I read your mother’s hints every day, and I read yours now.
One of the best uses for shoulder pads is as a ready-made pincushion. You can re-cover it or use it as is. For hanging, sew a ribbon to make a loop. Voila! It’s done!
A Faithful Reader in Houston
Dear Heloise: When our families all get together, there are lots of kids to keep entertained. I got an old wallpaper book (they can be had for the asking at home-improvement centers), and the kids can tear out a page and make wall art or place mats.
They add stickers, yarn and buttons using glue sticks. And the paper is a nice weight. There are so many colors, patterns and textures that everyone is happy!
Brenda B. in Tennessee
Write to Hints From Heloise, Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Or send a fax to 210-HELOISE; or email heloise@heloise.com. Hints From Heloise appears Saturdays.
King Features Syndicate Inc.
Comments