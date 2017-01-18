The hard-knock life of ‘Annie’ easy to enjoy at Bass Hall

1:56 The Last Word bookstore, a lifelong dream come true Pause

1:42 Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:46 Neighbor watches police staging in Little Elm

0:28 Officer killed responding to report of man with a gun in Little Elm

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

12:22 The Lil' Wranglers dance live before the Inauguration Parade