Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Jan. 14

▪ Take a guided nature walk with the whole family at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington at 2 p.m. Saturday. RSVP to 817-860-6752. 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Check and see if there’s still space on Saturday’s canoe tour of the West Fork of the Trinity River at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. It starts at 1 p.m., and all of the equipment, including life jackets, is provided. It’s $20, $15 for members.
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday will be the monthly Canoe Fest, for beginners and experts. No registration required; the event is strictly first come, first served. It’s $5 with admission, $3 for members.
The Preschool Discovery Club meets at 10:30 a.m. Friday for a class on white-tailed deer. The material is for ages 3 to 5. It’s $8 per child with admission, $5 members.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Join the North Texas Daylily Society for a talk about Louisiana iris led by Hooker Nichols at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Camellia Room of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3200 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. The soup potluck is free. For more information, call Susan Austin, 817-925-5052. www.northtexasdaylilysociety.org/.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar
▪ Learn to identify such winter visitors as kinglets, ducks and cedar waxwings at 8 p.m. Jan. 21. The free birding workshop, co-sponsored by Friends of the Southwest Nature Preserve and the city of Kennedale, covers the basics. It is in the Kennedale City Hall Conference Room, 405 Municipal Drive, Kennedale. A bird-watching walk follows, open to all, at 8:30 a.m. at the nearby Southwest Nature Preserve, 5201 Bowman Springs Road, Arlington. Reservations required only for the 8 a.m. workshop. Contact Rachel Roberts, 817-985-2135 or rroberts@cityofkennedale.com. Details: www.swnp.org.
