Taco Bell debuts a taco with a fried-chicken shell

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:24 Breathing problems result from Haltom City fire

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience