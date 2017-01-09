Enchiladas Olé expanding; also, it’s almost time for Piattello

In a state where tacos have become almost as trendy as barbecue, Enchiladas Olé sticks to the sauces that made it famous.
Craft enchilada sauce entrepreneur Mary Patino Perez will add a second restaurant next month on a busy highway in Saginaw, and is also about to open a third Olé.
Perez was already known for her rich ancho-chile, tomatillo and poblano-mole enchilada sauces, sold in stores before the first Enchiladas Olé opened in 2013.
She runs a small, friendly restaurant known for distinctive dishes and long-simmering sauces, like Mariposa’s Latin Kitchen in west Fort Worth.
She picked a small North Sylvania Avenue strip shopping center for her first restaurant, but she’s been looking for more room.
The new Saginaw restaurant will open in a former coffee kiosk at 201 N. Saginaw Blvd. (Business U.S. 287). Lately, it had operated as a taqueria named Chica’s.
It will serve breakfast tacos to the Saginaw commuting crowd, lunch platters to go, tamales and family-meal enchilada packs.
After that comes a new Olé east of downtown Fort Worth, in a new shopping center yet to be announced south of the Airport Freeway, near the new TopGolf.
Enchiladas Olé has been featured on national TV shows such as the Food Network’s Eat the Nation.
It’s open for lunch Mondays through Wednesdays, lunch and dinner Thursdays and Fridays, and brunch and dinner Saturdays at 901 N. Sylvania Ave.; 817-984-1360, facebook.com/EnchiladasOle.
Hello, Piattello
Piattello Italian Kitchen is scheduled to open this weekend.
Chef Marcus Paslay’s new restaurant is a spinoff from his Clay Pigeon Food & Drink in Fort Worth, where Paslay’s pastas and flatbreads are a consistent favorite on the limited menu.
Piattello is the Italian word for the plate or disk used in skeet shooting — the “clay pigeon.”
The all-star team of chefs includes Scott Lewis, from Dallas’ Carbone’s and Sprezza; Jen Williams, from Magnolia Cheese and Sera Dining; and Bria Downey, from Bird and Winslow’s.
The restaurant is already open mornings for coffee and pastries. It’s at 5924 Convair Drive, near Taco Diner and Steel City Pops in the new Waterside shops on Bryant Irvin Road, west of the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Winter deals
A “Winter Restaurant Week” this week offers $29, $39 and $49 dinners with a donation of $5, $6 or $7 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth Dream Park or GRACE Grapevine.
More than 20 local restaurants are offering specials this week, with Magnolia Avenue favorites Cat City Grill, Fixture Kitchen and Lili’s Bistro among restaurants offering the special through Jan. 29. For example, Lili’s $39 menu includes gorgonzola fries or baked brie, a salad and elk sausage, lamb or salmon.
Fine-dining restaurants offering the charity special include Dino’s Steak & Claw in Grapevine, Capital Grille in Fort Worth, and Grace in Fort Worth. (For $49, Grace will serve a steak-and-scallop combo with sweet-potato soup and butterscotch pudding.)
Return to Paris
The 90-year-old Paris Coffee Shop plate-lunch cafe will reopen next week, maybe by this weekend, after some ceiling work in the kitchen.
The old ceiling gave way in the Paris, located at 704 W. Magnolia Ave. in a former grocery built in 1941 (the original Paris was across Hemphill Street).
The restaurant is named for founder Vic Paris, but the Smith family has owned it for 85 years.
Last fall, Smith and the restaurant’s meringue pies were featured in Why Pie?, a prize-winning short film at the Lone Star Film Festival. The restaurant’s pies have been featured on the Food Network’s Ace of Cakes and listed among the nation’s best in USA Today, and the chicken-fried steak has been heralded in Jane and Michael Stern’s “Roadfood” series.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
Comments