Escape the cold with these tropical-themed apps

If you’ve already had enough cold weather this winter, why not warm up with one of these apps, full of virtual turquoise seas, palm trees and, in some cases, drinks with umbrellas?
Apple apps
Minions Paradise (Free)* In this game, a Minion accidentally sinks a cruise ship and has to build a new vacation destination for his friends on a tropical island. (Mobilewalla Score: 97/100)
Island Experiment (Free)* Stranded on an island, you must find a way to feed yourself and two lost children. You can grow and harvest your own food and look for treasure. (Score: 96/100)
The Island Castaway: Lost World (Free)* As a castaway on a remote island, you must explore every inch of the land in order to find clues and a way to leave. (Score: 95/100)
Dolphin Paradise: Wild Friends (Free)* In Dolphin Paradise, you play a dolphin trainer who cares for and interacts with virtual dolphins and orcas. (Score: 94/100)
Sprinkle Islands ($1.99)* In Sprinkle Islands, you are part of an ingenious fire crew that puts out fires in hard-to-reach tropical locales. (Score: 90/100)
Android apps
Bubble Island 2: World Tour (Free)* Rico Raccoon is the star of Bubble Island 2. Join him in this bubble-shooting adventure and explore locations all over the world. (Mobilewalla Score: 96/100)
Tinker Island (Free)* Shipwrecked on an island, you must lead a band of survivors to explore their surroundings and uncover the secrets of Tinker Island. (Score: 95/100)
Paradise Island 2: Hotel Game (Free)* This game is a world-builder where you create a fabulous resort on an island full of exotic animals and treasure. (Score: 92/100)
Lost Island 3D ($1.19) This live wallpaper features a tropical beach vista that you can customize by changing wind speed and time of day. (Score: 91/100)
Paradise Island Live Wallpaper (Free) This basic live wallpaper features the image of a tropical island, which includes a cascading waterfall. (Score: 87/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search-and-discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
