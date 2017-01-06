‘Same Kind of Different as Me’ release pushed to October

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:29 U.S. Army Bowl national combine

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

0:27 Snow blows through downtown Fort Worth

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City