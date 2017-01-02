Living

January 2, 2017 11:51 AM

'Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year’s weekend.

The success of “Rogue One” has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up more than $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market.

“Rogue One” has grossed about $440 million in North America and nearly $800 million globally.

In its second week of release, the animated “Sing,” from Universal Pictures, again trailed in second with $56.4 million

Some Oscar contenders are also packing theaters.

The Los Angeles musical “La La Land” grossed $12.3 million.

And Denzel Washington’s August Wilson adaption, “Fences,” made $12.7 million.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

DFW Star Wars group salutes Carrie Fisher

Members of the 501st Legion of the Star Garrison, a Star Wars costuming group, hold a light saber salute for Carrie Fisher as part of a tribute to the fallen actor. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
 

Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

Video courtesy of Fort Worth Police Department.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

View more video

Entertainment Videos