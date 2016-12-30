Maybelline’s newest mascara might just be heaven sent

The start of the new year brings the promise of new beauty products to try.
In this week’s Fab or Flub” review, we’re taking a look at the new mascara by drugstore brand Maybelline. Maybelline’s The Falsies Push Up Angel mascara ($7.49 at Target) is designed to create long, flirty eyelashes with only a few swipes of the product.
Promising a similar look as hard-to-apply false lashes, the budget-friendly mascara uses a specially designed wand to lift, plump and extend lashes from the root for a glamorous effect.
First impression
When buying a mascara, there are always two important factors you should consider. The first is the product’s formula, which can be wet or dry and waterproof or nonwaterproof.
The other factor (and most important detail) is the design of the mascara’s wand. While most mascara formulas are arguably the same, it’s the wand that is often the game changer in determining what kind of eyelashes you end up with.
With a winged silicone wand, The Falsies Push Up Angel mascara comes in three color options (blackest black, very black and brownish black) and has a formula that is wet without being messy.
The mascara I purchased did not indicate on its packaging whether it was waterproof, but after checking the Maybelline website, it appears the product only comes in both waterproof and washable versions in very black.
To no surprise, the wand, with its curved shape and mix of long and short bristles, easily is the star of the show. While the short bristles add volume and lift, the long bristles are made to stretch the eyelashes farther for maximum length.
Fab or flub?
Fab! A budget-friendly way to get a falsie-like look, Maybelline’s The Falsies Push Up Angel mascara helps eyelashes soar to new heights with just a few swipes.
The brush works with precision to lift, separate, extend and coat every lash, adding an impressive amount of length to natural eyelashes. Despite having a wet formula, the mascara does not clump, smudge or flake off throughout the day and can be taken off easily with makeup removing wipes.
It is important to note that The Falsies Push Up Angel mascara does excel better at lengthening lashes than volumizing them. If you want to do both, I suggest applying at least two coats or using the Maybelline mascara in combination with a mascara that has a wand with short, thick fibers.
