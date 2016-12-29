Find out what our critics were loving in 2016

The year has drawn to an end and our critics have made their picks for the best in television, restaurants, dance and more. To see who made the cut, check the links below.
Visual Art
From Frank Stella and KAWS at The Modern to Monet at the Kimbell and Irving Penn at the Dallas Museum of Art, our critics had plenty to rave about in 2016.
Theater
Stage West had a stellar year, while Circle, Jubilee, Amphibian Stage Productions, Trinity Shakespeare Festival, Hip Pocket Theatre and Casa Mañana had productions worth remembering at year’s end.
Television
O.J. made a comeback, and so did ‘SNL.’ But did ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ make the list?
Dance
Texas Ballet Theater was more interesting than they’ve been in about a decade, and Bruce Wood Dance Project made strides toward national excellence.
Classical music
The FWSO’s performances with Joshua Bell and Leonard Slatkin were stellar. Pianist Vadym Kholodenko made an emotional return to the stage, and the Cliburn introduced us to a great young talent.
Books
Trying to decide how to use that bookstore gift card you got for Christmas? Our critics share a few of their favorites (and caveats) from 2016.
Restaurants
Fort Worth’s restaurant scene got a little more Austin-esque this year, even as more Dallas spots make westward moves.
