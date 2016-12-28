Here are 17 films for 2017

By now, you’ve probably seen many of the major movies for 2016 and you’re thinking, “What’s next? Which movies are going to be the ones to see in 2017?” Everyone knows Star Wars: Episode VIII is coming a year from now but here are 17 other contenders you should look for. Remember: Release dates are subject to change.
The Lego Batman Movie: Everything is awesome with a new ‘Lego’ movie, though this sequel to the wonderful The Lego Movie has a different director, Chris McKay of Robot Chicken fame. (Feb. 10)
Get Out: Jordan Peele, from Key & Peele, writes/directs this updated take on the horror genre about a young black man who visits his white girlfriend’s strange estate. (Feb. 24)
T2 Trainspotting: Director Danny Boyle and much of the original cast from the 1996 film, including Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, return for a continuation of the story of drug abuse and wild living in Edinburgh, Scotland. (March 10)
The Circle: The Dave Eggers’ novel about a huge tech company with evil intentions becomes a big-deal film starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega and Bill Paxton. (April 28)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II: Director James Gunn is back in the driver’s seat for this sequel to one of the best comic-book-based films. (May 5)
Alien: Covenant: Ridley Scott returns to the universe of his classic Alien film (as well as 2012’s Prometheus) with Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Noomi Rapace, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Empire’s Jussie Smollett on board. (May 19)
Dunkirk: Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight Rises, Inception) moves out of the realm of fantasy and into the world of war in his take on one of the key battles of WWII. Tom Hardy stars. (July 21)
The Dark Tower and It: Two celebrated Stephen King stories will be hitting the big screen. Nikolaj Arcel helms Dark Tower (July 28), a Western of sorts with Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba; Andres Muschietti (the well-liked horror film Mama) directs It (Sept. 8), featuring the creepy clown Pennywise.
Baby Driver: An eclectic cast (Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Flea) stars in this thriller from Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World) about a novice getaway driver. (Aug. 11)
American Made: Director Doug Liman teamed with Tom Cruise for the entertaining sci-fi film The Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 and they’re back together for this very different, based-on-a-true-story saga of a pilot turned smuggler. (Sept. 29)
Blade Runner 2049: Ryan Gosling stars in this heavily anticipated sequel to the classic science-fiction film Blade Runner about a detective in a futuristic LA. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). (Oct. 6)
Thor: Ragnarok: Ordinarily, another ‘Thor’ movie wouldn’t be something to anticipate but with New Zealand’s Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) directing and a huge cast of talent (Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and, of course, Chris Hemsworth as Thor), this could be one of the more intriguing superhero movies. (Nov. 3)
Downsizing: Writer/director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Nebraska, Sideways) comes up with a satire about a man who decides to shrink himself. The cast lineup is stellar: Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Neil Patrick Harris, Alec Baldwin, Jason Sudeikis and Christoph Waltz. (Dec. 22)
The Greatest Showman: La La Land showed that audiences will turn out for a musical and this one, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, may prove whether La La Land was a one-off. (Dec. 25)
Molly’s Game: Jessica Chastain stars in the directorial debut from writer Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Moneyball) about a skier who becomes a high-stakes gambler. Idris Elba, Michael Cera and Kevin Costner co-star. (TBA)
The Death of Stalin: Director Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, the TV series Veep) knows his way around political themes and that should serve him well in this drama about Stalin’s last days. (TBA)
Cary Darling: 817-390-7571, @carydar
Comments