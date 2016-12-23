Which scores with pores — an Erase Your Face cloth or a plain washcloth?

This week’s Fab or Flub subject is for people looking for a quick and easy way to remove makeup at the end of the day.
A cheaper alternative to the popular Makeup Eraser, the Erase Your Face Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth (four-pack for $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond) promises to eliminate the use of harmful chemicals and synthetic makeup removers by using only water to cleanse the face. The cloth, which is suitable for all skin types, is designed to remove all traces of makeup, including waterproof cosmetics like mascara and eyeliner.
First impression
Made from 100 percent polyester, the Erase Your Face Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth looks and feels like the microfiber cloths used to clean the interior of cars. The reusable cloth, available in black, pink, blue and purple, is machine washable and can be washed with other towels.
It’s important to note that you should wash the cloth before using it the first time. I tried using the cloth without washing it and it left fuzzy particles all over my face and in my eyelashes.
To use the Erase Your Face cloth, you wet it with warm water and then wipe the face to remove makeup. As I wiped my face, I couldn’t help but wonder if I was doing it right. I’ve washed my face with a regular washcloth when I haven’t had my regular makeup remover on hand. The Erase Your Face Cloth seemed to work no better than a plain washcloth.
After removing as much of my makeup as I could with the cloth, I rinsed the cloth out in the sink with warm water to see how much of the makeup residue would come off. While some did, a substantial amount still remained. I found this issue to be worrisome, as it could easily cause the cloth to become a breeding ground for germs and cause breakouts with regular use.
Fab or flub?
Flub. In the end, the Erase Your Face Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth failed to impress.
While the cloth did remove makeup, I still had to follow up afterward with a towelette to get everything off (including my mascara). The Erase Your Face Cloth performs similarly to a regular washcloth and seems to be more of a gimmick.
You still have to rub your face significantly to get the makeup off. I found the cloth to be inconvenient as it got dirty fast, which meant I had to wash it in the washing machine often between uses (I could only get two uses out of the cloth before I had to clean it).
For now, I’ll be sticking to my current makeup removal routine of micellar water-soaked cotton pads and the Yes To Cucumbers Facial Towelettes.
