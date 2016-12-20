Top game apps for 2016

The following hit games were played by millions worldwide in 2016.
Apple apps
Reigns ($2.99)* This text-driven strategy game challenges the player to stay in power and successfully reign over his or her own kingdom. (Mobilewalla Score: 96/100)
Crashlands ($4.99)* In this game, you play a space trucker stranded on a world called Woanope. Do you have what it takes to survive there and build a new life for yourself? (Score: 95/100)
Super Stickman Golf 3 (Free)* Super Stickman Golf 3 features a variety of fun bonuses with which to improve upon and expand your virtual golf game, including 65 game-changing hats. (Score: 92/100)
8 Ball Pool (Free)* 8 Ball Pool is a physics-based game where players attempt to make the perfect shot while facing many virtual obstacles. (Score: 91/100)
Pokemon GO (Free)* Pokemon GO was 2016’s phenomenal game, and it inspired players to set forth and exercise in the real world and catch virtual creatures. (Score: 80/100)
Android apps
Traffic Rider (Free)* The gamer in this endless racing game has the option to choose from 26 motorbikes and, once chosen, take those bikes on 70 missions. (Mobilewalla Score: 97/100)
Cut the Rope: Magic (Free)* In this sequel, Cut the Rope’s star, Om Nom, gets new powers to help him feed candy to his friends, including taking on other animals’ forms. (Score: 95/100)
Clash Royale (Free)* In Clash Royale, the heroes from Clash of Clans gather to compete with one another in arena combat. (Score: 93/100)
Dream League Soccer (Free)* Soccer fans will love this app, where the player gets to build a virtual professional soccer team and win. (Score: 93/100)
The Trail (Free)* Players of The Trail start their voyage in the east and move across the country, facing challenges and ultimately building a new life for themselves. (Score: 91/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
