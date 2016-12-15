Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Dec. 17

▪ Take the kids to a free, seasonal story time at 11 a.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington. RSVP to 817-860-6752. 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Dress accordingly and hike among the elms, oaks and plum trees while looking for traces of lingering fall color at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge.
From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, kids and adults can give paddling a try on the West Fork of the Trinity River. During Canoe Fest, canoes, paddles and life jackets are provided. It’s first come, first served and costs $5 (plus $2-$5 admission). Meet at the Big River Parking Lot.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County Master Gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
