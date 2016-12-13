Around Cowtown: Catching up with Josh Weathers

Back in July, we told you about Fort Worth studio owner and musician Nick Choate and his quest to bring home the baby girl he adopted in India. On Friday afternoon I found myself trudging through DFW Airport, frantically looking for the flight arriving from India.
I had gotten bad info online, and the nice lady at the desk told me my terminal didn’t exist. Choate, his wife, Michelle, and baby June were supposed to be in that airport — somewhere.
But then I saw Nick’s friend, musician Josh Weathers, at a gate. I sat down with Weathers, his wife and his three kids and waited for the new family to get through customs. Eventually they made it out, June is now with her new family, and sitting down and talking to Weathers showed me just how much I missed seeing him perform.
On Sunday I got my chance. He was at the Live Oak with Bobby Duncan for the Sunday Supper Club. The house was packed, and I took a spot over to the right of the stage to watch. Duncan took the stage first, and the man is an impressive performer, but even he knew most of the room was there for Weathers. When he came out, the crowd responded, and the two of them traded songs back and forth for the rest of the evening. Both of these guys are world-class performers, and nobody knows how to entertain a crowd like Weathers.
“It’s easy when people dig it,” Weathers said. “I think it should be a protocol for every band to have to spend a year to two years playing weddings and we would have fewer bands that suck. When you have to entertain people — people need to learn how to interact with crowds.”
Weathers is mostly about saving the world these days, and even though this show wasn’t officially a benefit concert, Weathers’ share of the door is going toward saving another orphan in India who needs medical care that she can’t get there.
On Jan. 28, Weathers will be playing a full-band show in the Tilt Room at Shipping & Receiving, but this isn’t just another gig. It is a benefit for Eric Nadel’s Focus on Teens, a charity aimed at helping homeless teenagers in North Texas.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and there will be a silent auction for sports memorabilia. On the bill are the Hendersons and Daphne Willis, while Weathers will be playing with a new band called Josh Weathers and His Brothers and Sisters.
“We all lead worship at churches and that’s just kind of the common thread with all of us — the heart of everything that we do is giving and being love anywhere we go,” Weathers said. “It’s going to be like an eight- or nine-piece band. It’s gonna be a powerhouse.”
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20. This will sell out fast.
Benefit for Focus on Teens
- Josh Weathers and His Brothers and Sisters, the Hendersons, Daphne Willis
- 7 p.m. Jan. 28
- Tilt Room at Shipping & Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth
- $20 standing room, $35 seated; $50-$1000 table and silver sponsors
- www.prekindle.com
