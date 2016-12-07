Fort Worth Symphony musicians approve new contract, end strike

After a three-month strike, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will be making music again.
On Wednesday, the musicians voted to approve a tentative agreement with symphony management that includes a pay freeze for the first two years and modest pay raises in the last two years of the four-year contract. The symphony’s first concert will be on Dec. 31 conducted by music director Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
“This agreement addresses this goal while enabling the orchestra to return to its mission of enriching this community and state with the beauty and power of symphonic music,” said symphony president Amy Adkins.
Adkins said management was able to offer pay raises after an anonymous donor gave $700,000 to cover the increased cost of the musicians’ salaries. The donation will “substantially reduce” the symphony’s annual projected shortfall for the next few seasons.
“We have believed all along that our community had the strength and desire to move the orchestra forward with growth, not cuts,” said musicians union president Stewart Williams. “Our faith has been confirmed by this wonderful gift which exemplifies the spirit of a thriving city which loves its musicians.”
The agreement, which will run through July 31, 2020, will keep musicians wages at their current rate for the next two years. Musicians will then receive a weekly pay increase of 2 percent in the third year and 2.5 percent in the fourth year. Vacation will also be reduced from 35 to 28 days for musicians.
FWSO management and its musicians have been locked in tense labor negotiations since the musicians’ contract expired in July 2015. The musicians, who are represented by the American Federation of Musicians Local 72-147, went on strike in September after rejecting a contract proposal that included a pay cut in the first year and higher healthcare premiums.
The musicians wanted pay raises in their new contract since they took a 13.5 percent pay cut in the contract signed in 2010. However, symphony management said it could not afford to increase musicians’ salaries as the organization has operated with annual deficits for several years.
During the strike, symphony musicians organized several community concerts as symphony management continued to cancel concerts that featured saxophonist Chris Botti and the popular holiday concerts. The musicians and management did arrange for a one-time contract to allow musicians to play with the Texas Ballet Theater’s performances at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and at Bass Hall in Fort Worth.
With the signing of a new contract, the Fort Worth symphony will meet its prior commitments of providing live accompaniment for the 2017 Fort Worth Opera Festival and performing during the semifinal and final rounds of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
The musicians first paid week back following the strike will be December 26, culminating with their return to Bass Hall on New Year’s Eve.
“I’m thrilled the strike is resolved,” Harth-Bedoya said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate the New Year than with the return of the orchestra and its wonderful musicians.”
Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price said she may change her New Year’s Eve plans with friends now that she knows the symphony will be playing at Bass Hall.
“I am delighted that they settle this,” Price said. “Fort Worth is home to cowboys and culture and the symphony is the leading piece of that culture.”
