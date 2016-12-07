Fort Worth Symphony musicians approve new contract, end strike

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:38 Matt Rhule Arrives At Baylor

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

1:44 The USS Arizona Memorial, Dec. 21, 2011