Fort Worth veteran plays key role in History channel’s ‘The Selection’

Bert Kuntz of Fort Worth is quick to point out that it’s technically accurate, yet very misleading, to characterize The Selection as reality television or as a competition show.
The edgy new series, which premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on History channel, is more genuinely challenging than anything you generally see in a so-called “reality” program. And it’s not a competition in the sense that there’s an actual prize for the “winner” at the end of the eight-episode season.
“I don’t think anybody has ever done a reality show like this,” Kuntz says.
The Selection: Special Operations Experiment puts 30 men and women with no military experience through the extreme physical and mental training that members of U.S. Special Operations units use to find the best of the best.
Kuntz, a retired Green Beret and Special Forces medic who had multiple deployments in the Middle East and throughout Asia during a 10-year military career, is one of the show’s six demanding instructors.
If you tune in to The Selection expecting to see a typical endurance-survival show, you’re going to be in for as big a surprise as most of the participants were.
It’s as if they signed up to be castaways on Survivor and wound up instead as Marine recruits in the movie Full Metal Jacket.
“I would say about 90 percent of them had no clue just how difficult this was going to be,” Kuntz says. “We had people who had been in the NFL, we had professional runners who had placed by ultra marathons, we had Spartan racers, we had weightlifters. We had an impressive group of people.
“But only a few of them had even the slightest idea what they were getting themselves into.”
There’s no need in this show for anyone to get “voted” out, for example. The challenges in the first episode alone are so daunting that five very fit, very capable participants decide they can’t hack it and quit.
The first day of work includes back-breaking “Log PT” drills (teams of six handling a 500-pound hunk of lumber) and exposure to tear gas while inside a cramped cabin. Meanwhile, two participants are subjected to psychologically draining, hostage-style interrogations.
The winner, assuming anyone has what it takes to withstand the grueling experience, won’t get any prizes. “The only reward is knowing they pushed themselves and made themselves stronger,” Kuntz says.
Kuntz is also quick to stress that nothing in the show is staged or scripted.
“The production company, Film 45, and History gave us, the instructors, a lot of control over the events and how they played out,” he says. “At no time during the entire filming process did anybody from the production company or the network say to the instructors, ‘Wait, we need to stop and reshoot that.’
“We controlled the events exactly like we would do them in an actual Selection process.”
Much of Kuntz’s time in the military was spent in the 1st Special Forces Group with Commander’s In-Extremis Force, a hostage-rescue and direct-action unit based in Okinawa, Japan.
After he retired in 2013, he decided to settle stateside in Fort Worth, where Candace, his wife since 2010, was already living. She works as director of information technology at TCU.
Like many combat veterans, Kuntz’s transition back into civilian life wasn’t always easy.
“You’re used to going 100 miles an hour — going on rescue missions, jumping out of planes and helicopters, etc. — and all of that is taken away the minute you get out,” he says. “Then you sit back and say, ‘Man, what am I going to do now?’ ”
For a time, Kuntz was at the Fort Worth Zoo working in the animal hospital. Meanwhile, he and Candace started an apparel company called Peacemaker Trading Company (www.peacemakertrading.com) that is starting to take off. He also works part-time as a ranch hand on a North Texas cattle ranch.
“I grew up in Kansas on a farm and I always wanted to be a cowboy,” he says. “So I found a ranch a few years ago that was willing to take me on, even though I didn’t know anything about ranching.
“You can see the skyline of Fort Worth from the ranch, but in all other ways it’s like stepping back in time to the 1850s, and it’s been an incredible experience.
“It’s a bunch of guys on horseback, working together, working cows all day, fast-paced, dangerous at times, and there’s a camaraderie and respect that these guys all have for each other.”
