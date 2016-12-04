Look at Wes Anderson’s new Christmas ‘movie’

If you’ve been waiting patiently for a new film from quirky, visually imaginative director Wes Anderson -- after all, it has been nearly three years since The Grand Budapest Hotel -- your wish has been granted for the holidays. Well, kind of.
See, H&M apparently threw a bunch of money at the filmmaker to come up with a holiday ad. And so he recruited Adrien Brody to star and this is what he came up with -- and it’s pure Anderson in a condensed, under-four-minute form. As the site Techno Buffalo suggests, it will make Anderson fans yearn for a full-length Christmas movie.
But this is just going to have to hold you over for his next full-length feature which isn’t due to land until 2018.
