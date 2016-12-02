Gift alert: This kit is best way to get a salon-quality gel manicure at home

The countdown to Christmas continues, and for those who have yet to start their holiday shopping, Fab or Flub is here to help you (hopefully) knock out some of this year’s gift list.
In this week’s review, we take a look at an at-home gel manicure system that has the potential to be a great gift for the beauty lover in your life.
Created as an alternative to costly salon gel manicures, the Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit ($35, www.leminimacaron.com) contains everything you need to re-create a beautiful, long-lasting gel manicure all by yourself. The kit, which uses a specially patented, mini LED lamp and a 3-1 gel nail polish formula, is cruelty-free and can also be used for pedicures.
First impression
Available in nine color options, the manicure kit comes with an adorable macaron-shaped LED lamp, a bottle of gel polish, cuticle stick, mini nail file and 10 remover pads.
Also included is a power charger with USB cord, which allows you to conveniently power on the LED lamp via an outlet or your laptop.
Unlike salon gel manicures, which can be time consuming, Le Mini Macaron’s simple system is made to be easy and fast. To begin, you use the provided cuticle stick and mini nail file to push back cuticles and file the edges and surface of each nail. When finished, you apply a thin layer of gel polish to your nail, then place your finger in the LED lamp for 30 seconds. At the end of 30 seconds, the lamp will turn off.
To finish, apply another layer of nail polish (slightly thicker) to your nail, then place your finger back in the LED lamp for 30 seconds. Repeat until all of your nails are done.
Fab or flub?
Fab! A foolproof gift for the beauty lovers on your holiday list, the Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit is a fun way to get a beautiful gel manicure from the comfort of your own home. The cute kit is easy to use, thanks to its simple system, and I love how fast I was able to do my nails, as opposed to when I use traditional nail polish.
The gel nail polish I used, in Cassis, turned out to be a gorgeous burgundy color, and it held up well throughout the week that I wore it (despite the fact that I am very hard on my hands). When removing the gel nail polish, I found that the remover pads did an excellent job of taking the color right off of my nails.
For those looking for something extra special, you might want to consider springing for the Le Mini Macaron’s Limited Edition Holiday Gift Box. Priced at $45, the kit includes a special gold champagne mini LED lamp, two mini gel nail colors, full-size nail file, full-size cuticle stick, 10 nail polish remover pads and a special holiday card.
It’s the perfect gift for an office secret Santa, a hard-to-buy-for tween or even a nice treat for yourself for surviving the holiday season.
Comments