Caught your cat in the Christmas tree? We want to see

‘Tis the season for naughty pets to wreak havoc on holiday decorations. But aren’t they cute when they knock over a Christmas tree or shred open the gifts you painstakingly spent hours wrapping?
If you’ve caught your dog, cat, bird or hamster on camera in the midst of some “merry mischief” around your decorations, we want to see the photo or video of your pet’s adorable Yuletide destruction.
Photos and videos will be considered for publication in the Life & Arts section and online at Star-Telegram.com on Christmas Day. They can be from this year or past holiday seasons.
To share a picture or video of your pet, please follow these instructions:
1. On social media: Upload a photo or video to your personal Instagram, Twitter or Facebook account and use the hashtag #STBadPets. Find and tag one of the Star-Telegram’s social media accounts in your post. (Example: Tag @startelegram or @stfeatures on Twitter, @startelegram on Instagram and Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Facebook.) Make sure your privacy settings are on “public.”
2. By email: Photos and videos can also be emailed to cortega@star-telegram. If sending from your phone, choose “Actual Size” setting.
3. No matter how you send your share, be sure to include the name of your pet, as well as your name. If submitting through Instagram, Facebook or email, you may also include a short description (200 words or fewer) of your photo.
A few guidelines:
▪ Pets (and their owners) must be residents of North Texas.
▪ By posting a submission, you are agreeing to let the Star-Telegram use the image, video and name in print, online and on social media.
▪ Deadline for posts to be considered for publication is Friday, Dec. 16.
Comments