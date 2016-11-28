Country music still king at Arlington Music Hall

The Arlington Music Hall has a long tradition of playing host to some of country music’s biggest names.
Although there is fresh energy at the venue’s helm, and a desire to book acts from a variety of genres, the 1,100-capacity space will not forsake its country forebears as the calendar turns to 2017. Here is a list of some of the upcoming concerts at the Arlington Music Hall.
Tickets for all shows are on sale and can be purchased through arlingtonmusichall.net or by calling 817-226-4400.
Jan. 6: The Bellamy Brothers
Feb. 9: The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill
Feb. 10: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Feb. 11: Shoji Tabuchi
March 3: Doug Stone
March 4: Moe Bandy & Becky Hobbs
March 17: Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
March 24: Chubby Checker
March 25: Gene Watson
March 31: Ronnie Milsap
Preston Jones
