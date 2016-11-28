Living

Country music still king at Arlington Music Hall

The Arlington Music Hall has a long tradition of playing host to some of country music’s biggest names.

Although there is fresh energy at the venue’s helm, and a desire to book acts from a variety of genres, the 1,100-capacity space will not forsake its country forebears as the calendar turns to 2017. Here is a list of some of the upcoming concerts at the Arlington Music Hall.

Tickets for all shows are on sale and can be purchased through arlingtonmusichall.net or by calling 817-226-4400.

Jan. 6: The Bellamy Brothers

Feb. 9: The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

Feb. 10: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Feb. 11: Shoji Tabuchi

March 3: Doug Stone

March 4: Moe Bandy & Becky Hobbs

March 17: Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

March 24: Chubby Checker

March 25: Gene Watson

March 31: Ronnie Milsap

