Get in the game with these football-themed apps

Try the following apps if football season finds your heart overflowing with your love of quarterbacks, receivers, touchdowns and tailgate parties.
Apple apps
Flick Quarterback 17 (Free)* In Flick Quarterback 17, it’s up to you to make all the important plays and calls to lead your team to victory. (Mobilewalla score: 96/100)
All Star Quarterback (Free)* This role-playing game finds the gamer playing an all-star quarterback trying to get ahead both on and off the field. (Score: 95/100)
Blocky Football — Endless Arcade Runner (Free)* In this game, you’ll run for a touchdown, through defensive players, on a field that gets longer after every score. (Score: 94/100)
Big Win Football 2016 (Free)* In Big Win Football, you build your team from card packs, then watch them compete with other players’ teams. (Score: 93/100)
Football Unleashed (Free) In this game, you’ll control your football team and play in 5-on-5 matches. Off the field, you’ll go on missions to earn rewards. (Score: Too new to rate)
Android apps
Football NFL Schedules 2016 (Free) This app helps you keep track of when and where NFL games are played, and explains how you can view them in your area. (Mobilewalla score: 93/100)
NFL PLAY 60 (Free)* This game encourages its players at home to exercise in the real world. Your device is your football; hold it and move toward your goals. (Score: 92/100)
Madden NFL Mobile (Free)* The 2016 version of this popular game has new plays for your chosen virtual NFL franchise teams, to master and take to the field. (Score: 91/100)
Football Heroes PRO 2017 (Free)* In this game, you’ll build a virtual NFL team, choosing from more than 2,000 active NFL players. Various game modes keep game-play fresh. (Score: 89/100)
Fantasy Football (Free)* The NFL brings you this app to build and track your fantasy teams and provides official information that affects your teams throughout the season. (Score: 75/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
