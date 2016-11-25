Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop opens in Fort Worth Saturday

Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop in Dallas announced a couple of weeks back that the seasonal store would be opening outlets in Frisco and Fort Worth. The Frisco store swung open its doors Nov. 22 but there was no opening date for the Cowtown location. Now, there is one: Saturday.
The shop is located at 3020 Seventh St., suite 240. The original store is at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane and the Frisco one is at 3301 Preston Rd., suite 7. All stores will be open through Dec. 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Sat and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to http://uglychristmassweaterdallas.com/
Fort Worth now has no excuse not to be seen in the most unsightly holiday garb ever created.
