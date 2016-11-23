Consider this gift-card option in lieu of a puppy or a kitten as a gift

Dear Readers: A cold, wet nose or pink paws and whiskers under the Christmas tree? It may sound like a good idea, but think again.
Giving live animals as gifts usually is a bad idea. Yes, puppies and kittens are adorable and sweet, but they are a lot of work.
Owning a pet is a time- and money-consuming endeavor. If you are giving the animal to a child, the parents or other older family members may ultimately need to walk, feed, clean up after and train the dog or cat or other animal.
Consider doing this instead: Make a donation to a local animal-rescue group or adoption center in exchange for a “gift card,” where future pet owners can go on their own time to pick out their newest family member, on their schedule, when they are ready. And if they are never ready? You’ve made a charitable donation to the shelter.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I am sick and tired of carrying all the cards that are needed to get discounts at various stores or needing to sign up for reward points to save money in the future.
I understand the marketing reason, but my wallet is so large now that it is hard to close it.
Merchants, please just give us the discount at the time of purchase!
Pam in Wisconsin
With some merchants, you can pull up your account by typing your phone number into the keypad at the checkout.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I love yoga and casual stretch pants. They are comfortable and inexpensive. However, this casual-pants trend has gone too far. Yoga pants should stay in the gym or on the walking trail.
Anne V., Lubbock
Dear Heloise: When my children were small and had a sore throat, here was my trick to get them to open their mouth so I could take a look. I used a lollipop and asked them to sing “Ahhhh.” This would make them giggle and open their mouth. This will guarantee a laugh. And then let them keep the lollipop as a reward.
A Reader, via email
Dear Heloise: Many measuring cups have ounces, but mine don’t. When I am baking or cooking, it’s a bother. I bought a baby bottle, since everything for a baby is small! Now when a recipe calls for a couple of ounces, I’m ready! (By the way, 2 ounces equals 1/4 cup!)
Mary J., Hammond, Ind.
