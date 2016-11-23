Pentatonix releases ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ video

With two DFW radio stations playing Christmas music, that should mean more airplay for Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded a cappella group that has made Christmas albums one of its own traditions.
The group’s latest, A Pentatonix Christmas (reviewed this week in DFW.com music critic Preston Jones’ Christmas-album roundup) continues the trend, with some unconventional choices, such as Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah (listen closely to the lyrics and see how much Christmas you can find in them), released shortly before Cohen’s death this month.
The latest video release, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, starts traditionally — even reverentially — enough, but soon it starts taking on more of a quick, with , eclectic groove, with shifting images of the quintet (Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kirstin Maldonado, all from Arlington, and Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola) in the video.
Check out the background vocals that kick in around 1:20 — and then just keep layering.
The video for Hallelujah, the group’s version of a song that has been covered countless times (most notably be Jeff Buckley, but Rufus Wainwrigt and k.d. lang also do stellar versions), is a phenomenon. According to a release we received this morning, the video has more than 55 million views on YouTube. That was six hours ago — it now has more than 56.7 million. Join in:
Pentatonix is scheduled to appear on the Dec. 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and will have its own Christmas special, titled — well, A Pentatonix Christmas Special, at 7 p.m. Central Dec. 14 on NBC.
