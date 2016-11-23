Thanksgiving Eve: The biggest bar night of the year

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense Pause

0:42 DFW Airport packed with Thanksgiving travelers

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:42 Man falls into creek in Dallas

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant