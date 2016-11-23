Thanksgiving Eve: The biggest bar night of the year

Here’s a fact about Turkey Day that has nothing to do with pilgrims, stuffing or football:
Thanksgiving Eve has established itself as the biggest “bar” night of the year.
New Year's Eve may be the biggest party night (or amateur night, as some call it) because of the big cover charges, but the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is more laid-back, and the night belongs to the bars.
There are plenty of reasons this has become a holiday phenomenon. College students are home visiting family for the weekend, and practically everyone is off from work on Thanksgiving Day, so there’s no real need to wake up before the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redksins at 3:30 p.m.at AT&T Stadium.
Incidentally, the night before Thanksgiving is also the best night of the year for singles in America, according to the New York Post . Just another reason to give thanks.
Here is a sampling of some of the best places to spend Thanksgiving Eve in DFW:
The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor is hosting a Black Wednesday event with $9.99 steak and shrimp with a baked potato from 7-11 p.m. Kris Newman will be performing an acoustic set followed by DJ Traxx. 2800 Bledsoe St. Ste 150 Fort Worth.
Reservoir-Bar, Patio & Kitchen is coming up on its fourth anniversary and is still one of the most popular places in all of DFW. Billy the Kid from 106.1 KISS FM will be providing entertainment. 1001 Foch St., Fort Worth
Trophy Ranch, also in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor, will be offering Thanksgiving Eve specials including $2 Jager Bombs and complimentary pumpkin pie. 2800 Bledsoe St. Suite 100, Fort Worth
Capital Bar is hosting a Pre-Thanksgiving Bash with Happy Hour all day and all night with $2.25 domestics, $3.50 imports, $3.25 wells, and $1 off all liquor. DJ Ross G will be spinning on the patio. 3017 Morton St. Fort Worth
Hooky, the newest bar in the West 7th area, is located between Trophy Ranch and Whiskey Garden. It will be open for Thanksgiving Eve and will feature drink specials including $2.50 Lone Stars and $5.50 Fireballs. 2800 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
Landmark Bar & Kitchen is throwing its annual Pre-Thanksgiving bash, beginning with its 4 p.m. Happy Hour of $3 Crown, Tito’s, frozens and domestics and free pizza. At 8 p.m., they will have karaoke with Deejay TJ and they will be raffling off a $300 Black Friday shopping spree. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth
The Brass Tap in downtown Fort Worth will be showing the Mavs and Stars games and pouring Prairie Bomb, Big Bad Baptist and 512 eighth anniversary beer. They will also have $3 beer selections and will open on Thanksgiving Day to show the Dallas Cowboys game. 901 Houston St. Fort Worth
Varsity Tavern is already one of the busiest and highest grossing bars in North Texas, so look for the two-leveled night spot to be packed with its inaugural Thanksgiving Eve "Black Wednesday" party. 1005 Norwood St. Fort Worth
Candleroom in Dallas has long owned Wednesday nights on the DFW scene, so it only makes sense that it would have a big bash on this night. Candleroom's !3th Annual Thanksgiving Eve is 9 p.m.- 2 a.m. Table Reservations are available at events@candleroomdallas.com or (214) 370-4155 5039 Willis Ave., Dallas TX
Shakertini's at Austin Ranch in The Colony is hosting a Black Wednesday Thanksgiving Pre-Party with Zach Ward Music performing live from 7-9 p.m. followed by DJ Joe Vega spinning from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. There will be half-priced flatbreads and half price wine by the bottle all night for the ladies. 6910 Windhaven, The Colony
Citizen, which is the hottest spot in Uptown at the moment, will be open for Thanksgiving Eve with a "pop-Up" edition of its popular Thursday night "what if..." parties. 2923 Fairmount St., Dallas
Avenu Lounge in Uptown will have the New York based duo TWRK performing for Thanksgiving Eve. There is no cover charge, but it will fill up, so either arrive early or go the bottle service route by calling 888-369-1411 2912 McKinney Ave. Dallas
Concrete Cowboy and Clutch Bar will be hosting Drinksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve. Concrete opens at 9 p.m. with holiday drink specials and Clutch will have patio seating, its kitchen open until midnight and table reservations available at 972-979-3460. Both spots will also open on Thanksgiving Day for Cowboys game after-parties.
The Back 9 in Addison is hosting its Fall Bikini Contest presented by Sun Bru on Thanksgiving Eve. The action gets underway at 10 p.m. and there will $3.50 wells, calls and domestics all night long! DJ Sean Micheals will be providing entertainment. 4060 Belt Line Rd. Addison
