Star-Telegram videographer wins two awards at Arlington film fest

Two very different, but equally moving football stories by Star-Telegram videographer Jared L. Christopher earned prizes over the weekend at the inaugural Frame4Frame Film Festival in Arlington.
Micah’s Moment, about a deaf fullback at Arlington’s Martin High School who perseveres and finally gets his chance to shine at AT&T Stadium, was honored with the People’s Choice award Saturday night at the Studio Movie Grill at Arlington Highlands. Micah Willis and his interpreter, Gary Claunch, joined Christopher on the red carpet at the festival, where their inspirational story was chosen as the audience favorite from 30 films screened at the festival.
Christopher’s other entry, Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story, earned Best Short Documentary.
It looks back at the tragic murder of Carl Wilson, a single father and Arlington Martin football player who had so much promise and touched so many lives at the school but was ultimately gunned down by a gang member on Jan. 12, 2015.
Other winners at Frame4Frame included :
Best Short Narrative, One for the Road, a brother and sister road trip film by Danielle Wheeler and Mark Blitch of Fort Worth.
Best Feature Documentary, Daddy Don’t Go, by Emily Abt of Brooklyn, N.Y., focuses on the crisis of fatherlessness in America.
Best Feature Narrative, A Man Called Jon, by M. Legend Brown of Dallas, is the story of a non-traditional white pastor who ends up preaching at a black church.
Christopher’s latest project for the Star-Telegram is a weekly high school football documentary series called Titletown, TX, which follows the state championship quest of the Aledo Bearcats, a small-town team with big dreams and even bigger expectations.
