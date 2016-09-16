‘The Lion in Winter’ adroitly stalks Cowtown stage

Playwright and screenwriter James Goldman fancied himself a comic writer, and his best-known work, 1966’s The Lion in Winter, is billed as a dramatic comedy. It’s not a laugh a minute as we too often expect out of anything called comedies these days, but some of the laugh lines are unforgettably funny.
Since there’s a famous movie version with Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn, which won Goldman a screenwriting Oscar, it’s no spoiler to reveal one of its funniest: When John, concerned that older brother Richard could kill him, hides behind mommy Eleanor of Aquitaine and whines “He has a knife,” she pulls out her own blade and responds, “Of cours,e he has a knife. He always has a knife. We all have knives. It is 1183 and we’re barbarians.”
Of course, those aren’t the sharpest daggers in this fictionalized account of real characters in Henry II’s castle in Chinon, France, in 1183, currently revived by Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre. Those would be the words in Goldman’s remarkably modern tale, as Henry (Robert Banks) and estranged wife Eleanor (Laura Jones) try to checkmate each other on who is rightful successor to the throne. It could be eldest son Richard Lionheart (Andrew Manning), middle boy Geoffrey (Kyle Lester) or the baby John (Haulston Mann). Or someone else.
Also playing in this Plantagenet throne game are Alais, a French princess (Laura Lester) and Henry’s mistress, and French king Philip (Allen Dean).
Goldman sets the proceedings at Christmastime, filled with witty, stabbing lines (“What shall we hang, the holly or each other?”) that make our 21st century depictions of dysfunctional families seem quaint. Especially with references to the children of King Leir, of the king who would later inspired one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies, and Medea (yikes).
The key to a successful production is actors who can deliver them without winking. Director Allen Walker comes close to achieving that for the opening show of TART’s third season (there was a hiatus year between seasons 2 and 3), especially from Jones, and also Banks. She effectively balances several strategies, as any good chess player would. He is commanding with the language.
Walker is not as successful with the three boys, who lack an underlying sense of suspicion and downplay the one-upmanship. Mann takes the “baby” factor of the youngest character a bit too far, closer to Baby John in West Side Story. The scene that works best is a revelation about Richard and Philip reveal how far they’re willing to go to get what they want, as the others spy behind a tapestry.
Set designer Alex Krus wisely uses Goldman’s suggestions — no signs of royal wealth or pomp — with a series of movable columns, arches and platforms. But Walker has too many momentum-killing, lengthy between-scene changes, most perplexingly with the opening scene, in which each character emerges from the shadows and takes a stand on different platforms, suggesting hierarchy. It stands out, for the wrong reasons, much like HBO’s Game of Thrones intro feels interminably long in comparison to today’s two-to-three-seconds-long TV show themes.
The Lion in Winter is not as strong as TART’s 2014 production of The Crucible, but the group is willing to tackle challenging work.
The Lion in Winter
Through Sept. 25
Fort Worth Community Arts Center
Sanders Theatre
Fort Worth
$12-$15
