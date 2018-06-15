Watch welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. train for his upcoming match at the Ford Center
IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. grew up in Cedar Hill loving football and the Dallas Cowboys. Now he just wants to dazzle in front of friends and family in his first home title defense Saturday night at the Ford Center in Frisco.
