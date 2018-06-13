Dak Prescott says Cowboys' offense isn't where it needs to be

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the sloppy practices in minicamp with drops and errant throws. He says the offense isn't where it needs to be yet.
By
Rebuilding Communities

Latest News

Rebuilding Communities

Teenagers from all across Texas work in a three day summer camp to facilitate home improvements for Arlington residents who experience health challenges or that have been cited or given a notice of violation by the city.