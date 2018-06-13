Cowboys' RB coach: Ezekiel Elliott facing heavy workload in 2018

Dallas Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown is preparing Ezekiel Elliott to face stacked boxes with unproven receivers on the roster. Elliott is coming off a season in which he rushed for 983 yards.
