Grapevine video shows how dangerous litter is for wildlife

The story of a Grapevine Lake egret that swallowed some discarded fishing line illustrates the danger litter can pose to local wildlife, an employee with Grapevine Animal Services said.
The egret was found by someone at the lake and brought to Animal Services on May 31, said Christina Valentine, Animal Services manager.
The bird was taken to nearby Southlake Animal Hospital, where veterinarians volunteer their time and resources rehabilitating injured wild birds, Valentine said. It was healed and released back into the wild.
"We tend to see more injured wildlife during the summer," Valentine said. "There are more people at the parks and lakes, they litter more, the animals are more active and there are more people to spot injured animals."
She said she's had reports of birds swallowing fishing hooks, getting them stuck in their beaks and of other wildlife being injured because of lake-goers who don't clean up after themselves.
"Please encourage friends to clean up after themselves when visiting our parks and lake," the Grapevine police department said on its Facebook page.
