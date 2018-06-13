Grapevine's reminder of how litter can hurt wildlife

A video recently released by Grapevine Animal Services shows how an egret recently swallowed fishing line at Grapevine Lake and had to be rehabilitated by a nearby wildlife specialist. Summers usually see an increase of wildlife injured by litter.
By
A video recently released by Grapevine Animal Services shows how an egret recently swallowed fishing line at Grapevine Lake and had to be rehabilitated by a nearby wildlife specialist. Summers usually see an increase of wildlife injured by litter.
By

Latest News

Grapevine video shows how dangerous litter is for wildlife

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

June 13, 2018 09:58 AM

GRAPEVINE

The story of a Grapevine Lake egret that swallowed some discarded fishing line illustrates the danger litter can pose to local wildlife, an employee with Grapevine Animal Services said.

The egret was found by someone at the lake and brought to Animal Services on May 31, said Christina Valentine, Animal Services manager.

The bird was taken to nearby Southlake Animal Hospital, where veterinarians volunteer their time and resources rehabilitating injured wild birds, Valentine said. It was healed and released back into the wild.

"We tend to see more injured wildlife during the summer," Valentine said. "There are more people at the parks and lakes, they litter more, the animals are more active and there are more people to spot injured animals."

She said she's had reports of birds swallowing fishing hooks, getting them stuck in their beaks and of other wildlife being injured because of lake-goers who don't clean up after themselves.

"Please encourage friends to clean up after themselves when visiting our parks and lake," the Grapevine police department said on its Facebook page.

North Texas homeless animals went on a special flight to Seattle, given Texas' animal overpopulation in shelters and the northwest's shortage of dogs and cats available for adoption.

By

If you need a dog, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is full and willing to cut a deal. To relieve over-crowding the city has dropped the price of adoption to $10 and the price includes a host of veterinary services to make sure the new pet is healthy.

By

Watch as this fearless Texas math teacher solves the slithering problem while her co-workers climb on tables and, frankly, scream.

By

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  