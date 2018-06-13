Grapevine's reminder of how litter can hurt wildlife
A video recently released by Grapevine Animal Services shows how an egret recently swallowed fishing line at Grapevine Lake and had to be rehabilitated by a nearby wildlife specialist. Summers usually see an increase of wildlife injured by litter.
Teenagers from all across Texas work in a three day summer camp to facilitate home improvements for Arlington residents who experience health challenges or that have been cited or given a notice of violation by the city.
The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane.
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
Authorities from Fort Worth and White Settlement converged on the home of a man who died after jumping off an overpass near his home. When officers arrived, they found suspicious wiring and smelled natural gas, so the bomb squad was summoned.
A DC-10 airliner converted to an aerial tanker for firefighting makes a delivery June 7 on the Scenic Loop Fire northwest of Fort Davis, Texas. The plane can carry up to 12 thousand gallons of retardant.