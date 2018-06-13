Grapevine's reminder of how litter can hurt wildlife

A video recently released by Grapevine Animal Services shows how an egret recently swallowed fishing line at Grapevine Lake and had to be rehabilitated by a nearby wildlife specialist. Summers usually see an increase of wildlife injured by litter.
