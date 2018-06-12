Rebuilding Communities

Teenagers from all across Texas work in a three day summer camp to facilitate home improvements for Arlington residents who experience health challenges or that have been cited or given a notice of violation by the city.
Charlene Santiago Star Telegram
Red Productions seeks tax incentive for video facility on S. Main in Fort Worth

"Too Fast" Jones meets "Too Tall" Jones

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.