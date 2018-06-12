Lockheed Martin delivers 300th F-35 stealth fighter aircraft

The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane.
Gordon Dickson
When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.