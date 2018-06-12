Lockheed Martin delivers 300th F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane.
Authorities from Fort Worth and White Settlement converged on the home of a man who died after jumping off an overpass near his home. When officers arrived, they found suspicious wiring and smelled natural gas, so the bomb squad was summoned.
A DC-10 airliner converted to an aerial tanker for firefighting makes a delivery June 7 on the Scenic Loop Fire northwest of Fort Davis, Texas. The plane can carry up to 12 thousand gallons of retardant.
35,000 people gathered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for America's largest one-day evangelistic event, Harvest America, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Last time the event was in Arlington in 2016, it set a record of 90,000 attendees.
When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.