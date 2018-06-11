A Fort Worth fire engine overturned in a traffic accident Monday at the intersection of Handley-Ederville Road and Randol Mill Road.
Fort Worth fire engine knocked on its side in traffic accident, 4 firefighters injured

By Stephen English

June 11, 2018 01:47 PM

A fire engine was knocked onto its right side in a traffic accident at around 1 p.m. Monday, the fire department said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Randol Mill Road and Handley-Ederville road, fire Capt. Kyle Falkner said.

Four firefighters on the engine and the driver of the pickup truck that collided with the engine suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals, Falkner said.

The truck was responding to a minor structure fire that another unit was able to extinguish without help, Falkner said.

It was turning in the intersection when a pickup truck entered the intersection at the same time, Falkner said. The fire engine's driver tried unsuccessfully to swerve and avoid the collision, causing the engine to overturn.

Fort Worth police are investigating the collision, Falkner said.

