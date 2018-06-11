'I’m praying that a lot of people are going to be saved'

35,000 people gathered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for America's largest one-day evangelistic event, Harvest America, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Last time the event was in Arlington in 2016, it set a record of 90,000 attendees.
Charlene Santiago Star Telegram
"Too Fast" meets "Too Tall"

Sports

"Too Fast" meets "Too Tall"

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.

Comedia local en español

Latest News

Comedia local en español

Un grupo de comediantes latinos de Dallas Fort Worth se han dado la tarea de expanidr la comedia en vivo en español con la meta de unir a la comunidad hispana a través de la risa.