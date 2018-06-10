An SUV runs into a sinkhole in Fort Worth

A driver of an SUV ended up with the front end of his vehicle in a sinkhole near the University Park Village area on Sunday afternoon, Fort Worth authorities said.
Prescotte Stokes III
"Too Fast" meets "Too Tall"

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.

Comedia local en español

Un grupo de comediantes latinos de Dallas Fort Worth se han dado la tarea de expanidr la comedia en vivo en español con la meta de unir a la comunidad hispana a través de la risa.