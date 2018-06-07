Eaton baseball walks off into state final

Several advocacy groups took matters into their own hands at a public meeting, urging local officials to take into account immigrant families and reconsider Tarrant County Jail’s partnership with federal immigration.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel wrote a column suggesting the NFL should stop playing the national anthem before games. Readers react in this latest edition of a Mean Tweets, as read by Engel's young daughter.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
Calvin Shelby, the owner of The Craftcade Pinball Bar in Fort Worth, and general manager/bartender John Cocke talk about their pinball-arcade-meets-cocktail bar concept. The bar is in a former bookstore at 615 S. Jennings Ave. in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth's Near Southside, a historical area in the midst of a real estate boom, is experiencing rising apartment rents. But advocates are taking steps to keep it affordable for young people, artists and others who give the place charm.