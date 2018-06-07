Michael Porter Jr. at the NBA Draft combine

Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
Calvin Shelby, the owner of The Craftcade Pinball Bar in Fort Worth, and general manager/bartender John Cocke talk about their pinball-arcade-meets-cocktail bar concept. The bar is in a former bookstore at 615 S. Jennings Ave. in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth's Near Southside, a historical area in the midst of a real estate boom, is experiencing rising apartment rents. But advocates are taking steps to keep it affordable for young people, artists and others who give the place charm.
A $2.5 billion makeover of Loop 820 was completed in 2014, and since then about 4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office park space has been leased in Fort Worth's Mercantile Center.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was accused Friday night by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a dirty slide on the final play of a 6-0 Angels win. Both benches cleared after Simmons nudged Odor.