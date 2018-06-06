Fort Worth's Southside is booming, so what's being done to keep apartments affordable?
Fort Worth's Near Southside, a historical area in the midst of a real estate boom, is experiencing rising apartment rents. But advocates are taking steps to keep it affordable for young people, artists and others who give the place charm.
A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
A $2.5 billion makeover of Loop 820 was completed in 2014, and since then about 4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office park space has been leased in Fort Worth's Mercantile Center.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was accused Friday night by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a dirty slide on the final play of a 6-0 Angels win. Both benches cleared after Simmons nudged Odor.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.