Fort Worth's Mercantile industrial area booms after nearby roads are fixed
A $2.5 billion makeover of Loop 820 was completed in 2014, and since then about 4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office park space has been leased in Fort Worth's Mercantile Center.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was accused Friday night by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a dirty slide on the final play of a 6-0 Angels win. Both benches cleared after Simmons nudged Odor.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.