Fort Worth's Mercantile industrial area booms after nearby roads are fixed

A $2.5 billion makeover of Loop 820 was completed in 2014, and since then about 4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office park space has been leased in Fort Worth's Mercantile Center.
Gordon Dickson
Family members of slain teen speak

Latest News

Family members of slain teen speak

The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.