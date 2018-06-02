Eaton baseball advances to state tournament

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was accused Friday night by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a dirty slide on the final play of a 6-0 Angels win. Both benches cleared after Simmons nudged Odor.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.
A Northwest school district school bus carrying 18 schoolchildren crashed Tuesday afternoon near Justin and several elementary students were injured. A parent recalls her experience trying to find out if her children were on the bus that crashed.