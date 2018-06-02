Rougned Odor said Andrelton Simmons was instigator as benches cleared

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor was accused Friday night by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a dirty slide on the final play of a 6-0 Angels win. Both benches cleared after Simmons nudged Odor.
Jeff Wilson
Family members of slain teen speak

Latest News

Family members of slain teen speak

The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.