Forney advances to state title game

Hannah Holdbrook had a huge defensive play in the fourth that helped Forney beat Barbers Hill in the 5A state semis.
Brian Gosset
Family members of slain teen speak

The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.