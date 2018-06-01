Fort Worth police do donuts on National Donut Day

A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police
Family members of slain teen speak

Latest News

Family members of slain teen speak

The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.