Nylah Lightfoot family speaks about loss and justice

The mother and grandfather of a 14-year-old stabbed to death on Tuesday speak about the loss of their family member after the detention hearing for the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying
Mitch Mitchell
Family members of slain teen speak

Latest News

Family members of slain teen speak

The mother and grand father of Nylah Lightfoot, a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Fort Worth, speak about their loss after the hearing that detained the 13-year-old girl accused in the slaying.