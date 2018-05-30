Texas Rangers pitchers batting practice, featuring Bartolo Colon

Texas Rangers pitchers are prepping for interleague play by taking batting practice. On Wednesday, Bartolo Colon took some hacks at Safeco Field.
Jeff Wilson
Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Dallas

Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.